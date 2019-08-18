New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s advisor K Vijay Kumar assured all on Sunday that the government was making all efforts to connect to the people of Valley and convey its plans.

Speaking on the Centre’s plans to reimpose restrictions in Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar added that some preventive measures were undertaken to make sure that communication channels were not ‘misused’.

“Because we have to maintain law&order, as an essential preventive measure we had to reduce the communication channels so that it were not put to misuse. We are keen that we should open communications channels as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

K Vijay Kumar, Jammu & Kashmir Governor’s Advisor: If the man on the street who is staying inside the house is not aware what is the intention of the govt then he is in a state of confused mind. All efforts are being made to convey what is happening. pic.twitter.com/2y4BtYjnE7 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Government agencies started to ease restrictions in Kashmir valley from Saturday onwards, succeeded in preventing any loss of life during the 12-day clampdown.

Against the widespread rumours and malicious propaganda, all hotels in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley functioned with near normalcy during the last 12 days.

Supply of rations through outlets of the state-run public distribution system were maintained in all rural and urban areas of the Valley during the days of clampdown. Nearly 50,000 landline services were restored and Section 144 was also relaxed in some areas.

The clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

“Rumours spread by anti-social elements that people had been suffering from severe shortages of medicines, baby food and food items have exposed such elements in the eyes of the common man as there were no shortages of these items anywhere during the period of the restriction,” an official said.

Authorities have all along maintained restriction were imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and were purely preventive in nature.

With IANS inputs