New Delhi: Giving a ray of hope, the human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against the novel coronavirus, has started at an institute in Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, the clinical trial of BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine or Covaxin started at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, one of the 12 centres selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase one and two of the process.

Developed by Bharat Biotech, Covaxin was administered to several selected people who had volunteered to be part of the crucial trial.

As part of the process, these volunteers had undergone rigorous screening procedure and then were administered the vaccine strictly in accordance with the protocols by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The development comes as the coronavirus cases in the country on Monday crossed 14 lakh-mark after recording a single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases. The country’s death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day.

There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,17,567 patients have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples had been tested up to July 26. As many as 5,15,472 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on Sunday.

