Curfew Imposed In Odisha’s Sambalpur Amid Fresh Violence; Schools And Offices Ordered Shut

A curfew has been imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur town where schools and private offices have been ordered shut.

Curfew in Odisha's Sambalpur: No individual or group of people are allowed to exit their houses during the curfew period. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A curfew has been imposed in Odisha’s Sambalpur town following reports of fresh violence. The curfew has been imposed in six police station areas of Sambalpur – Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadara – with immediate effect and until further orders.

Curfew in Sambalpur: Schools, offices shut

No individual or group of people are allowed to exit their houses during the curfew period.

Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena issued the curfew order late Friday night. “A state of curfew under Section 144 (1) CrPC is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquillity,” the district administration said in its notification.

The district administration has allowed people to procure essential items during 8 am to 10 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

“It is also to be noted that strict action as per law would be initiated against the violators of this aforementioned order,” the Sub-Collector warned.

Educational institutions, government and private offices, business establishments have been ordered shut in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

Medical services and essential services will remain open.

