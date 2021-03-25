New Delhi: At a time when the country is witnessing an increase in the daily new cases of coronavirus since February, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said that the second wave of coronavirus may last up to 100 days when counted from February 15. “Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April,” the SBI report claimed. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Maharashtra Govt Mulls Imposing Restrictions For Commuters if Guidelines Not Followed

The report further added that based on trends till March 23, the total number of coronavirus cases in India in the second wave is expected to be around 25 lakh. Also Read - R Madhavan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Virus Has Caught Farhan And Rancho This Time'

The 28-page report from the SBI stated that localised lockdowns or restrictions have been ‘ineffective’ and that mass vaccination is the only hope to win the battle against the pandemic. Also Read - No Holi Celebration, Gathering in Public Places This Year: Meghalaya Govt Issues Guidelines

Keeping the economic indicators in mind, the SBI report said the business activity index, based on high frequency indicators, has declined in the last week. The report also stated that the impact of the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible next month.

However, the report called for an increase in the pace of vaccination drive across states. It said that increasing daily vaccination from the current 34 lakh to 40-45 lakh per day would mean that inoculation of citizens over 45 years can be completed in four months from now.

The report comes at a time when Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported a surge in daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The three states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab also account for 74.32 per cent the of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35 per cent of the total infections. A total of 53,476 new cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 31,855 (59.57 per cent). It is followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases, the ministry said.

Ten states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.