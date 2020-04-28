New Delhi: Amid reports of coronavirus patients administered plasma therapy showing ‘encouraging’ results and states urging recovered patients to donate their plasma, the Centre on Tuesday said that the therapy was ‘only being experimented,’ also warning that if not used in proper manner, it can also cause ‘life-threatening’ complications. Also Read - After Plasma Therapy, India’s First Coronavirus Patient Recovers, Discharged From Hospital

Addressing a press conference, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW), said, "Plasma therapy is being experimented. However, there is no evidence it can be used as a treatment."

He added that a national-level study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will study its efficacy.

“Until ICMR concludes its study, and a robust scientific proof is available, plasma therapy should be used only for research and trial purpose,” he further said, adding that if not used as per prescribed guidelines, it can also lead to ‘life-threatening’ complications.

Notably, plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients. Earlier this month, Kerala became the first state to use it for treatment of COVID-19 patients, after receiving permission from the ICMR in this regard.

Later, Delhi, too started administering plasma therapy to coronavirus patients; this gave ‘encouraging’ results.

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Delhi man became India’s first COVID-19 patient to be discharged after receiving plasma therapy.

With its highest-ever 24-hour spike of 1,543, India’s current coronavirus tally stands at 29,435, including 6,869 patients who recovered, and 934 casualties.