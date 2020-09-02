Noida Metro Reopening News: After the Central government issued guidelines for the resumption of metro services, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro authorities said the service will resume from September 7 with curtailed timings, and only passengers with face masks and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius will be allowed entry. Also Read - Empowering Transgender Community: Noida Sector-50 Metro Station Renamed as 'Rainbow Station’

Giving further details, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that the trains would run from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 5 PM to 9 PM with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the services will start from 8 AM. Also Read - Party on Wheels: Noida Metro Coaches Can Now be Hired For Birthdays, Pre-wedding Functions

“Temperature inside the train will be maintained in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius. As of now, trains will stop at all the stations. However, based on future notifications, stations falling in containment zones will remain closed for commuters,” NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement. Also Read - 17.1% rise in passengers on Aqua Line on first Monday: NMRC figures

Before boarding the train, every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors and travelers having ‘Aarogya Setu’ app with ‘green status’ will be allowed.

Passengers after entering the NMRC premises will have to apply hand sanitizer, and to ensure adequate social distance, markings have been made at one-metre spacing at the frisking zone and the platforms.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, over a distance of 29 km through 15 stations, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)