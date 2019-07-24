New Delhi: As the four-day-long dramatic trust vote concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ready to stake the claim of Karnataka government yet again, HD Kumaraswamy put in his papers, stepping down as the chief minister.

All smiles and showing victory signs, the BJP members are currently at Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru where they held the Legislature Party meeting to decide the next course of action. BS Yeddyurappa, who patiently waited for the debate to end, is set to be the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Soon after the floor test results were announced, Karnataka BJP leaders hit the streets celebrating outside the party’s state office and dancing with their supporters. Yeddyurappa claimed victory saying, “It is a victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now.”

Yeddyurappa was the Karnataka chief minister in 2007 and 2008. However, his last term in May 2018 ended in two-and-a-half days after failing to prove majority.

The fall of the Karnataka coalition marks the return of the BJP in the state. The party celebrated, calling the floor test a ‘Game of Karma’. On the other hand, Congress leaders slammed the BJP and blamed their defeat on the rebel MLAs.

Former state chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP calling their victory a ‘political gameplan’ and said, “Fifteen to 16 of our MLAs violated the whip by abstaining from the House during the trust vote, thereby, it is a clear violation of Schedule 10 (of the Constitution) and attracts disqualification.”

After a series of unsuccessful attempts to pacify the rebelling MLAs, the 14-month-old fledgeling Karnataka government crumbled in Vidhan Soudha losing the floor by six votes. The ruling coalition managed 99 votes in favour of the confidence motion and against 105 of the BJP.

In the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority.

Over the past two weeks, the Congress-JDS alliance has been teetering with 16 lawmakers who quit as MLAs of Karnataka. Even after repeated requests of withdrawing resignations, the rebels refused to return and made it clear that nothing could change their mind.