CUSAT Stampede: Kerala Govt Seeks Inquiry Reports From VC, Principal Secretary Of Higher Education

A stampede occurred after a college fest in CUSET resulting in the death of four students. The Kerala govt is now seeking a report on the same.

New Delhi: In an extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking accident, Four students died and many were injured following a “stampede-like” situation at CUSAT University in Kochi, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikita Gandhi that was being held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Health Minister George said that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College to cater to the injured. After four students lost their lives in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala’s Higher Education Minister R Bindu has asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports.

Kerala’s Higher Education Ministry Seeks Report

“Proper guidelines are being issued in order to avoid such incidents in future. And we will take all precautionary measures. This is a usual practice the university uses to conduct tech fests and university competitions. This is the first time a tragic incident has occurred,” Education Minister Bindu said. “So now we will find out the reasons and we’ll try to avoid incidents in future. Yeah, they are conducting an inquiry. I have already ordered the Principal Secretary, Higher education and the University Vice Chancellor to submit their reports after that we will give the details,” she added.

State Law Minister’s Statement On Accident

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Law Minister P Rajeev detailing the tragic incident, said, “This is a shocking incident. We lost three students and one outsider. This happened in Kerala for the first time. It’s an unexpected thing. We came and visited all the patients in the ward. Two patients are in the ICU. Two students are in the ICU of another hospital… We are trying our best to give them the best treatment.” “The government has taken all steps to coordinate all these activities. Police have taken the rescue operations whenever they get the information. And the health minister is directly involved in this. Coordinating all treatment facilities not only in the medical colleges but in the private hospitals also,” added P Rajeev.

“We have decided to conduct a comprehensive inquiry with regard to this incident. On the basis of that inquiry, we can reach a conclusion… The university has conducted a preliminary inquiry. And they have decided to conduct this inquiry by the syndicate subcommittee and the CM today, just after this incident, we convened a cabinet meeting,” said P Rajeev while talking to ANI.

Kerala Governor Expresses Grief

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has expressed grief over the deaths of four students in a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here. “Deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at Cochin University of Science & Technology. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured,” said a statement from PRO Raj Bhavan, Kerala.

Postmortem Of Deceased To Be Conducted Today

The postmortem of four deceased will be conducted today at Kalamassery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital and later their bodies will be handed over to the relatives. One of the deceased has been identified as Ann Rifta and currently her mother is in Italy as she has gone there to meet the education expenses of her daughter. For now, 16 people have been discharged from the Kinder Hospital, while two are in the ICU.

(Inputs from ANI)

