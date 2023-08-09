Home

Customs Seize Gold Paste Worth Over 25 Lakh At Cochin Airport, Woman Passenger Arrested

Customs officials at Cochin International Airport confiscated over 500 grams of gold from a woman passenger on Tuesday night. Gold was hidden under her shoe soles. The seized gold is valued at around Rs 25.75 lakhs. The passenger was arriving from Bahrain to Cochin, Kerala.

Customs seize gold worth over 25 lakh at Cochin airport. | Photo: ANI

Kochi: Customs department officials at Cochin International Airport in Kerala seized over 500 grams of gold from a woman passenger on late Tuesday night. The gold was concealed beneath the inner soles of the passenger’s shoes, ANI reported citing officials.

The seized gold is estimated to be worth Rs 25.75 lakhs in the market. The officials sized the gold from a woman passenger who was travelling from Bahrain to Cochin, Kerala.

“During the examination of a lady pax coming from Bahrain to Cochin, 2 square shaped black coloured packets containing gold in paste form weighing 275.94 grams concealed under the inner sole of her shoes and five crude bangles and one gold chain weighing 253.45 grams worn on her body were recovered and seized. The value of the estimated gold is Rs 25.75 lakhs,” Cochin Customs statement read.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Not The First Incident

This is not the first incident of gold smuggling has been reported at the Cochin International Airport, on Sunday, the customs officials seized 1,364.60 grammes of gold in compound form and worth around Rs. 60 lakhs from two separate passengers.

The officials also recovered another 300 grams of gold concealed as a chain from another passenger, identified as Muhammed from Thalassery. Both the passengers were arrested under relevant charges.

In a similar haul in July, Customs officers found gold worth Rs 50 lakh at Cochin International Airport from a traveller who came from Dubai. They discovered the gold in four cylindrical capsules.

Earlier, on July 18, the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 29.75 lakh from another passenger at the same airport. This gold was in paste form and hidden in three capsules, adding up to 629.50 grams. Similarly, on July 11, Customs officers seized 554.600 grams of gold from a passenger at the airport.

The gold was hidden inside the passenger’s rectum. The detained traveller was on a journey from Malaysia to Kochi when the officials stopped him.

Gold smuggling incidents are quite common at Cochin International Airport, but due to the vigilance of customs department officials, these attempts are often thwarted. Accused individuals employ various methods to smuggle gold or other illegal substances, yet due to the advanced technology and vigilance of the customs department, they are consistently apprehended.

Cochin International Airport has made history as the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. With its dynamic operations, CIAL stands as one of the busiest airport hubs globally, providing consistent and unparalleled service over the years.

