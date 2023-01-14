Top Recommended Stories
Cuttack’s Makar Mela Stampede: 12 Including Woman, Children Injured; Casualties Feared
A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti.
Makar Mela Stampede In Cuttack: At least 12 people have been critically injured on Saturday in a stampede on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack. Those injured include four women and three children. As the number of visitors in the Makar Mela swelled, there was a stampede-like situation on the bridge.
A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti. It led to a heavy rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge that connects to the temple located in river Mahanadi in absence of boat facilities.
