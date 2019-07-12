New Delhi: The Congress’s top decision-making body, CWC, is likely to meet next week to decide on an interim President, seeking to put an end on the leadership crisis in the party.

A senior party official informed IANS that the date of the meeting is yet to be decided.

Following Congress’s humiliating debacle in Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi quit as the party president putting the grand old party in the worst leadership crisis in the current times.

Senior party members have urged UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to take charge of interim president. However, she has reportedly turned down the offer on grounds of poor health.

Names of several senior leaders for the post of working President are doing the rounds. These include Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Scindia has, however, said he was not in the race for the top post.

The party source said that Wasnik appeared to fit the bill as he was only 59 years old and a Dalit at that.

