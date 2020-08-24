New Delhi: The day-long high-voltage political drama at the CWC meeting on Monday ended with no significant change with the party leaders urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim chief of the Congress for some months. Also Read - 'Unless There is Discontent, Change Won't Happen': P Chidambaram on Congress 'Crisis'

The CWC members said Sonia Gandhi should continue with the responsibility till an AICC session can be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of 23 party leaders seeking an immediate organisational overhaul and a collective leadership, Sonia Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on.

Making the announcement about the resolution passed by the CWC at the end of the meet, party’s General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

The party further said the CWC unanimously resolved to strengthen hands of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way, while it also made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

All are part of Congress family

Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meet said she considers everyone part of the Congress family, which may have differences, but it should remain together to fight for the cause of the people. Targeting the NDA government, she said the need of the hour is to fight against those who are failing the country.

At the meeting, former prime minister Manmohan Singh led the demand for Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president and leader after leader echoed him while attacking the letter writers, particularly Ghulam Nabi Azad, the senior-most signatory and a CWC member.

In a late night development, P Chidambaram suggested holding of a virtual AICC session to start the process of holding elections for a new party chief, a demand which was supported by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, but it was shot down as “not plausible”.

Rahul Gandhi’s colluding with the BJP remark

In the CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances. He also rued the fact that the letter – seeking sweeping changes to the party organisation and elections to the CWC — was written when Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and the party was battling a political crisis in Rajasthan.

He said Sonia Gandhi had accepted charge as the party president only after the CWC last year urged her to take the responsibility.

Earlier in the day, Kapil Sibal, senior leader and one of the signatories of the letter, created a flutter when he hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter for a purported remark about the BJP.

On the other hand, the Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of “colluding with the BJP”.

