New Delhi: After a day-long high-voltage political drama, it was decided in the CWC Meeting that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim chief of the Congress for some months.

Sonia Gandhi, who had taken over the post last year after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, had earlier expressed willingness to step down. She had requested party leaders to elect another president to replace her.

However, the action-packed CWC meet, with arguments and counter-arguments, concluded with demands for a change in the party leadership.

Even as Sonia Gandhi wanted to leave the post as Congress chief, the party urged her to continue as the party’s interim chief at this time of leadership crisis.