Cyber Crime Alert: 27-Year-Old Engineer Falls Into Sextortion Trap After Using Website That Offered 'Paid Sex'

The victim met the suspect on the said website and began a conversation with her, which went on for some time. Later, the victim found out that the suspect followed him on Instagram after he shared his details.

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old engineer in Bengaluru fell into a sextortion trap after using a website that advertised for ‘paid sex’. The victim, alleged that in September this year, he opened a website after seeing an advertisement for paid sex where he met the suspect and since then he has paid Rs 6,28,901 to the suspect, with the entire episode occurring between September 1 and November 25.

According to a report in Deccan Harald, the victim met the suspect on the said website and began a conversation with her, which went on for some time. Then the texts began getting intimate. Later, the victim found out that the suspect followed him on Instagram after he shared his details. “The suspect followed the victim through three separate Instagram accounts,” a well-placed police source told DH.

He further alleged that the suspect began messaging him on WhatsApp from three different numbers and threatened him that their intimate conversations would be shared with his Instagram followers, unless he paid up. The victim told the police that he paid Rs 6,28,901 to the suspect. He further mentioned in his FIR that the woman also suggested him to borrow from app offering personal loans if he couldn’t arrange the asked money.

“It is suspected that there might be a network, which involves these loan apps and their agents,” the source quoted previously said.The golden hourCK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said that the golden hour in sextortion cases was for the person to immediately cease communication when the other acts suspiciously, demands money or begins issuing threats.”If you alert the police in the first instance, the action will be swift and you will be safe,” Baba told DH.

A case has been registered by the Southeast Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police. Police are also investigating the role of a larger network as the young engineer was allegedly told by the suspect to borrow money from some loan apps if he couldn’t pay upfront.

69-Year-Old Man Victimised

A 69-year-old retired private sector employee in Bengaluru lost Rs 1.7 Lakh because of befriending a stranger on social media. A few days back, the man befriended a stranger girl on Facebook and used to chat with her on the Messenger app. However, an incident took place on November 21 when the girl made a video call to the man. Initially, he disconnected the call, but he answered after receiving repetitive calls from the girl. As per reports, the girl on the other side was posing nude. The woman held an inappropriate conversation with the man which startled him. He warned the woman and disconnected the call. After some time, the old man received a video clip of his interaction with the girl, along with a photo capturing him and the girl.

The girl threatened him to upload that compromising video and photos on social media and tried to extort money from him. Initially, he refused to give the money and blocked her on the app. But, the very next day he received calls from an unknown number, with the caller claiming that he had uploaded nude photos and videos of this man on YouTube. Further, he demanded Rs 76,500 to remove them.

How To Stay Safe From Cyber Crime, Sextortion

Never befriend a stranger on social media.

Use a strong password for all your social media accounts (Keep changing them occasionally).

Be Aware of pop-ups and fraudulent emails.

Do not click on websites that are not known to you

Do not trust anything you see on social media and the internet

Approach the police immediately in case of such scams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.