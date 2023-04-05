Home

Cyber Scammers Trick Customers With Fake Websites, Discounts. Here’s How to Stay Safe

What concerns the general customers is that these scammers create clones of original websites in such a way that it becomes difficult to differentiate between the two.

Cybercrimes are increasing in the country in rapid rate.

Cyber Fraud Latest Update: Cybercrimes are on the rise in the country. Recently, Noida Police arrested six members of a cyber gang that allegedly created fake websites for D-Mart, Big Basket, and Big Bazaar. Notably, these scammers created these fake websites and offered fake discounts to trick new customers.

As per a PTI report, the cyber gang used fake websites to offer products at discounted or cheap rates to lure unsuspecting buyers. If any customer wanted to order through these websites and pay online, the scammers obtained their credit/debit card information and used it to fraudulently withdraw money from their bank accounts.

Giving details, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told India Today that on April 3, the cyber helpline team of Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested the six members of the gang which created fraudulent websites in the name of companies like Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Big Basket and duped crores of rupees from people.

As per the report, the members of the cyber gang are from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar and they duped people not only from the Delhi NCR area but also from several other parts of the country.

After arresting the cyber fraudsters, police have seized three laptops, four mobile phones, two debit cards, Rs. 11,700 in cash and a Hyundai i10 car from them.

What concerns the general customers is that these scammers create clones of original websites in such a way that it becomes difficult to differentiate between the two. Such cybercrimes are not just reported through e-commerce sites, there have been cases where people fell for fake travel websites, or job scams where they are asked to do commission based work.

How To Stay Safe From Fake Websites

Customers need to double-check the domain name as fraudsters may change a URL name slightly or change the domain extension.

Customers also need to look for a padlock symbol while visiting any website. They need to look for the padlock to the left of the URL in the address bar.

Customers need to be careful about deals that seem too good. You need to be cautious when you come across deals that seem unrealistic.

You also need to check for poor spelling, design issues, and other red flags on the fake websites.

You also need to verify and read online reviews and check for reports of such scams.

