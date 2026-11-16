Cyclone ‘Akvan’ likely to form today, turn ‘very severe’ by November 19; IMD issues statement

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, the meteorological department said on Sunday (November 15, 2026).

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/cyclone-akvan-deep-depression-bay-of-bengal-andhra-pradesh-west-bengal-tamil-nadu-odisha-andhra-pradesh-imd-weather-update-heavy-rainfall-8545215/ Copy

Cyclone Akvan to move towards Andhra coast by November 19

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days.

The weather department has further informed that the weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17. It is then likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 2 days.

The depression intensified into a deep depression on November 15 about 640 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 670km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 760 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 870 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Here are some of the key details:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Andhra Pradesh for November 19, Thursday.

The weather department has sounded an orange alert for some areas, including Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, on November 20, Friday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for some areas, including Nandyala and Tirupati, on Friday.

The Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions

A 24-hour control room will remain operational in all districts, while NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services and Emergency personnel will be kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations

The region was severely affected by devastating floods during Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu

The weather department has predicted a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening. The cyclone is expected to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20. Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19, which may lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu.