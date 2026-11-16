Cyclone ‘Akvan’ likely to form today, turn ‘very severe’ by November 19; IMD issues statement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days.
The weather department has further informed that the weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17. It is then likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 2 days.
The depression intensified into a deep depression on November 15 about 640 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 670km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 760 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 870 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).
The weather department has predicted a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening. The cyclone is expected to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days.
Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20. Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19, which may lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu.
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