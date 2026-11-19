Cyclone Akvan: Odisha braces for landfall tonight; 11 districts on alert, 74 rescue teams deployed

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) control room to assess and review the state's preparedness for the approaching cyclone.

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Cyclone Akvan

New Delhi: The Mohan Charan Majhi-Odisha government is fully prepared to deal with Cyclone Akvan. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall very close to Gopalpur. The landfall process is likely to begin late on November 19 and continue until late evening on November 20. Several districts in the state are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 90-100 kmph. Wind gusts could reach up to 110 kmph.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) control room to review the state’s preparedness for the approaching cyclone.

He said the state government was fully prepared and that the primary objective, as in previous instances, was to ensure zero casualties. The Chief Minister specifically directed officials to immediately evacuate people living in low-lying areas of hilly regions to safer locations.

Yellow Alert Issued for 11 Districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda. These districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Other parts of the state may also experience rain

Here are some of the key details:

According to the Chief Minister, more than 47,000 people have already been evacuated from the districts under the yellow alert.

Of these, 25,000 are from Ganjam district alone.

In Jagatsinghpur district, 11,000 people have been identified for evacuation, with officials directed to shift them to safer locations by Wednesday night.

1,313 pregnant women have been relocated to nearby healthcare centres.

A total of 74 rescue teams have been deployed for relief and rescue operations, including 60 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 14 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

An additional 20 teams have also been kept on alert.

As many as 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational across the state, while preparations are underway to make more than 3,000 additional shelters ready.

The state government has released Rs 20.5 crore in advance for relief and rescue operations.

Of this amount, Rs 5 crore has been allocated to Ganjam, Rs 1 crore each to 15 other districts, and Rs 50 lakh to Malkangiri.

Seven Senior IAS Officers Assigned Monitoring Responsibilities

Seven senior IAS officers have been assigned to oversee preparedness, relief and rescue operations in seven cyclone-affected districts. The situation will be monitored round the clock from the SRC control room under the supervision of experienced officials. On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dr Arvind Padhee, was overseeing the monitoring arrangements.

Anti-snake venom injections, medicines and medical kits have been made available at healthcare centres in the affected areas. All concerned departments have been directed to remain prepared to ensure the immediate restoration of essential services, including electricity and road connectivity, after the cyclone passes.