New Delhi: The Mohan Charan Majhi-Odisha government is fully prepared to deal with Cyclone Akvan. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall very close to Gopalpur. The landfall process is likely to begin late on November 19 and continue until late evening on November 20. Several districts in the state are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 90-100 kmph. Wind gusts could reach up to 110 kmph.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) control room to review the state’s preparedness for the approaching cyclone.
He said the state government was fully prepared and that the primary objective, as in previous instances, was to ensure zero casualties. The Chief Minister specifically directed officials to immediately evacuate people living in low-lying areas of hilly regions to safer locations.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda. These districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Other parts of the state may also experience rain
Seven senior IAS officers have been assigned to oversee preparedness, relief and rescue operations in seven cyclone-affected districts. The situation will be monitored round the clock from the SRC control room under the supervision of experienced officials. On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dr Arvind Padhee, was overseeing the monitoring arrangements.
Anti-snake venom injections, medicines and medical kits have been made available at healthcare centres in the affected areas. All concerned departments have been directed to remain prepared to ensure the immediate restoration of essential services, including electricity and road connectivity, after the cyclone passes.
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