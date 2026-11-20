Cyclone Akvan impact: Indian railways cancels 45 trains including Vande Bharat, reschedules 28; Check full list

Cyclone Akvan has disrupted railway services across eastern India, prompting Indian Railways to cancel 47 trains and reschedule 28 others as a precautionary measure. Several services connecting Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other states have been affected. Check the list of cancelled and rescheduled trains, affected routes and how to check live train status.

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Cyclone Akvan impact: Indian railways cancels 45 trains, reschedules 28; Is your train affected, Check full list (Image: IANS/File)

Train services across parts of eastern India have been disrupted as Cyclone Akvan approaches the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Indian Railways has cancelled several trains and changed the departure timings of many others as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The affected services include Express, passenger, MEMU and Vande Bharat trains. Several trains connecting Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam and other destinations have been affected.

According to updates shared by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, November 20, a total of 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 rescheduled. Railway updates published on Friday also reported different cancellation totals for specific dates and railway zones. The number of affected services has changed as authorities have issued fresh advisories.

Passengers travelling to or from Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been advised to check their train status before leaving for the station.

Cyclone Akvan: Why has Indian Railways cancelled trains?

The train cancellations and schedule changes have been announced because of the expected impact of Cyclone Akvan along the eastern coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the severe cyclonic storm will move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The storm is expected to cross the coast near Gopalpur on November 20.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall and possible waterlogging could affect railway tracks and other infrastructure in coastal areas. The temporary suspension of selected services is intended to reduce risks to passengers and railway staff.

East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway have issued advisories covering trains scheduled to operate on November 19, 20 and 21.

Cyclone Akvan: List of major cancelled trains

Train number Train name and route 22895/22896 Howrah–Puri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express 20891/20892 Tatanagar–Brahmapur–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express 20841/20842 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express 18401/18402 Bangriposi–Puri–Bangriposi Intercity Express 18017/18018 Shalimar–Puri–Shalimar Express 22883/22884 Puri–Yesvantpur–Puri Garib Rath Express 58531/58532 Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur Passenger 68419/68420 Bhubaneswar–Palasa–Bhubaneswar MEMU 68433/68434 Cuttack–Gunupur–Cuttack MEMU 68445/68446 Cuttack–Palasa–Cuttack MEMU

Other affected services include trains connecting Khurda Road, Angul, Talcher, Paradeep, Jaleswar, Daspalla, Tatanagar, Badampahar and Baleshwar.

Passengers should check the date of cancellation carefully, as some services have been cancelled only for specific journeys.

Cyclone Akvan: Trains rescheduled due to the storm

Train number Train name and route Reported delay 12663 Howrah–Tiruchirappalli Superfast Express 8 hours 20841 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat 3 hours 30 minutes 12863 Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express 3 hours 18463 Bhubaneswar–SMVT Bengaluru Prashanti Express 3 hours 30 minutes 18047 Shalimar–Vasco da Gama Amaravati Express 3 hours 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express 2 hours 12839 Howrah–Chennai Mail 2 hours 30 minutes 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Superfast Express 2 hours 22819 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express 2 hours 15646 Silchar–Chennai Express 1 hour

These are reported changes from railway advisories and may be updated as the cyclone’s movement and weather conditions change.

Cyclone Akvan: How to check train status?

Passengers can check the latest information about cancellations, delays and revised departure timings through official railway services.

Here are the ways to check train details:

NTES website: Visit the National Train Enquiry System website to check live train running status and schedule changes.

Railway enquiry number: Call 139 for information about train operations and passenger assistance.

IRCTC website or app: Passengers can check their booking details and updates related to their journey.

Railway stations: Check announcements and notices displayed at the station before boarding.

Passengers whose trains have been cancelled should check the applicable refund and ticket-cancellation rules through their booking platform.

Cyclone Akvan: Odisha prepares for the storm

The Odisha government has stepped up its preparations as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Authorities have identified vulnerable areas and arranged shelters for people who may need to be moved to safer locations.

According to reports, around 72,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas, while nearly 7,900 cyclone shelters had been identified across the state.

The IMD has warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall in coastal districts. Officials are monitoring the situation and have asked residents in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation instructions.