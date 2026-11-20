Train services across parts of eastern India have been disrupted as Cyclone Akvan approaches the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Indian Railways has cancelled several trains and changed the departure timings of many others as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The affected services include Express, passenger, MEMU and Vande Bharat trains. Several trains connecting Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam and other destinations have been affected.
According to updates shared by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, November 20, a total of 47 trains have been cancelled and 28 rescheduled. Railway updates published on Friday also reported different cancellation totals for specific dates and railway zones. The number of affected services has changed as authorities have issued fresh advisories.
Passengers travelling to or from Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been advised to check their train status before leaving for the station.
The train cancellations and schedule changes have been announced because of the expected impact of Cyclone Akvan along the eastern coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the severe cyclonic storm will move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The storm is expected to cross the coast near Gopalpur on November 20.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall and possible waterlogging could affect railway tracks and other infrastructure in coastal areas. The temporary suspension of selected services is intended to reduce risks to passengers and railway staff.
East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway have issued advisories covering trains scheduled to operate on November 19, 20 and 21.
|Train number
|Train name and route
|22895/22896
|Howrah–Puri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|20891/20892
|Tatanagar–Brahmapur–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express
|20841/20842
|Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express
|18401/18402
|Bangriposi–Puri–Bangriposi Intercity Express
|18017/18018
|Shalimar–Puri–Shalimar Express
|22883/22884
|Puri–Yesvantpur–Puri Garib Rath Express
|58531/58532
|Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur Passenger
|68419/68420
|Bhubaneswar–Palasa–Bhubaneswar MEMU
|68433/68434
|Cuttack–Gunupur–Cuttack MEMU
|68445/68446
|Cuttack–Palasa–Cuttack MEMU
Other affected services include trains connecting Khurda Road, Angul, Talcher, Paradeep, Jaleswar, Daspalla, Tatanagar, Badampahar and Baleshwar.
Passengers should check the date of cancellation carefully, as some services have been cancelled only for specific journeys.
|Train number
|Train name and route
|Reported delay
|12663
|Howrah–Tiruchirappalli Superfast Express
|8 hours
|20841
|Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat
|3 hours 30 minutes
|12863
|Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express
|3 hours
|18463
|Bhubaneswar–SMVT Bengaluru Prashanti Express
|3 hours 30 minutes
|18047
|Shalimar–Vasco da Gama Amaravati Express
|3 hours
|18117
|Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express
|2 hours
|12839
|Howrah–Chennai Mail
|2 hours 30 minutes
|22644
|Patna–Ernakulam Superfast Express
|2 hours
|22819
|Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express
|2 hours
|15646
|Silchar–Chennai Express
|1 hour
These are reported changes from railway advisories and may be updated as the cyclone’s movement and weather conditions change.
Passengers can check the latest information about cancellations, delays and revised departure timings through official railway services.
Here are the ways to check train details:
Passengers whose trains have been cancelled should check the applicable refund and ticket-cancellation rules through their booking platform.
The Odisha government has stepped up its preparations as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. Authorities have identified vulnerable areas and arranged shelters for people who may need to be moved to safer locations.
According to reports, around 72,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas, while nearly 7,900 cyclone shelters had been identified across the state.
The IMD has warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall in coastal districts. Officials are monitoring the situation and have asked residents in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation instructions.
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