Cyclone ‘Akvan’ intensifies over Bay of Bengal, likely to make landfall on November 20 with 145 kmph winds; heavy rain alert in south Bengal, Odisha

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone 'Akvan' and is forecast to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni on November 20 with winds up to 145 kmph, triggering heavy rain alerts in South Bengal and Odisha.

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Cyclone- File image (PTI)

Cyclone Akvan: The deep depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ on Monday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Moving north-northwestwards at 10 kmph, the system is forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 with winds up to 145 kmph, while triggering heavy rainfall across South Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

‘Akvan’ likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts

‘Akvan’ is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with winds of 120–130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

According to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the cyclone is moving at a speed of 10 km per hour.

Moving in a west-northwesterly direction, it is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 morning. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out to sea.

Bay of Bengal system may hit Andhra as severe cyclone triggers heavy rain in south Bengal

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The system is not expected to make a direct impact on West Bengal, but its influence is likely to bring rain and thunderstorms to several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in a few districts.

According to the IMD, the depression was moving north-northwestwards at around 8 kmph and intensified into a deep depression by 11:30 PM on Sunday. It was then centred about 670 km west of Srivijayapuram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 640 km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 760 km east-southeast of Chennai, 870 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 980 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The deep depression is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. The system is forecast to strengthen further over the sea and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast in the following two days.

It may make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. Meteorologists said the system could gain considerable strength because it is expected to remain over the sea for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies)