Cyclone Akvan to make landfall today; over 1.2 lakh evacuated amid high alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is likely to make landfall in Odisha on Friday, the India Meteorological Department stated. The state government took necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people and evacuated more than 1.2 lakh people.

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Commuters make their way amid heavy rain in the wake of Cyclone Akvan in Nadia, Odisha. PTI

Odisha geared up on Thursday (November 19, 2026) to face Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, which is expected to cross the state’s coast near Gopalpur by noon on November 20, bringing heavy rain and maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. By evening, the state had shifted close to three lakh people to safer places.

As many as 9,299 cyclone shelters were set up by the state government across the potentially affected districts. Meanwhile, Rescue crews are already in place. Sixty ODRAF units, 14 NDRF units and 221 state fire services teams have been stationed in vulnerable areas, ready to begin rescue and restoration work as soon as Akvan has passed through Odisha.

Cyclone Akvan likely to make landfall

The India meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20.

“Akvan is now moving towards Odisha at 13 kmph and is likely to cross the coast around Friday afternoon,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The official added that the storm lay around 410 km from Gopalpur and 470 km from Puri in Odisha on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan: Odisha orders school closures in six districts; check list here

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said ‘Akvan’ will cross the coast as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. “The centre of the cyclone, known as the eye in meteorological terms, will cross the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha. Southern Andhra Pradesh will experience wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. In Odisha, wind speeds are expected to be 70-80 kmph,” he said.

Mohapatra said the system would gradually weaken while moving northwards through Odisha. “The projected path of Cyclone Akvan indicates that it is likely to cross the coast between Puri and Gopalpur around Friday noon,” Chief Secretary Anu Garg said.

Iran suggested the name ‘Akvan’ as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

1.20 lakh people evacuated already

The state has so far evacuated around 1.20 lakh people to safety and set up 9,299 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts, she said, adding that altogether 45,364 people have been evacuated in Ganjam, and 18,000 in Gajapati.

Garg said that apart from deploying 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 131 teams of the Fire and Emergency Services, the state government had requested the Indian Coast Guard to keep its helicopters, vessels and other logistics ready for relief and rescue operations.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan tracker: Storm to make landfall along Machilipatnam-Puri coast by Nov 20; IMD issues revised alert for Andhra, Odisha

The chief secretary said arrangements were being made at the cyclone shelters to provide cooked and dry food to people and children, along with essential medicines, drinking water, sanitary napkins, and other necessary facilities.

“We have identified as many as 941 locations vulnerable to landslides across five districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri. The highest number of 211 such locations is in Gajapati district,” the minister said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state’s preparedness, stressed the need to maintain the government’s zero-casualty mission.

Nearly 60 trains cancelled

Several trains have been cancelled while others have been rescheduled from the state in view of the cyclone’s intensity. Among the cancelled train services are the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20841/20842), Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896), Tatanagar-Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express (20891/20892) and Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express (22883/22884). The Shalimar-Puri Express and Bhanjpur-Puri Express, scheduled to depart on Thursday, were also cancelled, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, likely to make landfall on November 20; Odisha on alert

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled on Friday, the official said. Other trains cancelled on Friday include the Puri-Bhanjpur Express, Bangriposi-Puri-Bangriposi Express and the Brahmapur-Tatanagar-Brahmapur Express. As part of the precautions, tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, the chief secretary said.

Schools, educational institutions closed

Educational institutions have been closed in districts placed under ‘red’ (take action), ‘orange’ (be prepared), and ‘yellow’ (be aware) warnings, an official confirmed, adding that rescue teams are deployed across Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh, and Khurda. In Puri, Jagannath Temple authorities advised devotees to plan their visits around weather alerts, while the Gundicha Temple will remain shut to visitors from November 19 to 21.

With inputs from agencies