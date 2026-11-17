Cyclone Akvan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today; 5 states on alert, Andhra Pradesh prepares for landfall

Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, bringing winds of up to 145 kmph and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued weather warnings for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states.

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Cyclone Akvan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today; 5 states on alert, Andhra Pradesh prepares for landfall (PTI/File)

Cyclone Akvan has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen further before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The weather system is likely to develop into a very severe cyclonic storm, bringing strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to several coastal districts.

According to the weather department, the cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on Friday, November 20. Wind speeds could reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph during landfall.

The approaching storm has prompted weather warnings for Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, including Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Cyclone Akvan: Latest update

In its bulletin issued on November 16, the IMD said a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into Cyclone Akvan. At 5:30 pm on Monday, the storm was located over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.

It was around 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The cyclone was moving in a north-northwest direction and was expected to gain strength over the following days. The IMD forecast that it could become a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19.

When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?

As per the IMD’s latest forecast, Cyclone Akvan is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. The storm is expected to reach the coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph.

However, the exact impact and intensity of the cyclone will depend on its movement and development over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

Cyclone Akvan: Which states will receive heavy rainfall?

The IMD has warned that the approaching cyclone could bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several states in southern and eastern India.

Andhra Pradesh: Coastal districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20. Extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 204 mm in 24 hours, is also possible at isolated places.

Odisha: Heavy rainfall is expected in several coastal and southern districts from November 18. Some areas may receive very heavy rainfall between November 19 and 21.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.

Telangana: Rainfall activity is expected to increase around November 20-22.

West Bengal: Parts of southern West Bengal may also experience rain and thunderstorms as the weather system moves closer to the eastern coast.

The weather department has also warned of strong winds and rough sea conditions along several coastal stretches