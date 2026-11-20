Odisha has intensified its preparations as Cyclone Akvan approaches the eastern coast, with more than 3 lakh people evacuated from vulnerable areas and hundreds of rescue teams deployed to deal with the possible impact of the storm. The state government has arranged 9,341 cyclone shelters across the districts likely to be affected. The storm is expected to cross the coast near Gopalpur on Friday, November 20, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
According to officials, Akvan is the third cyclone-related threat to Odisha in the last 24 days. The storm also changed its expected path over the past 24 hours. While earlier forecasts suggested that it could make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the latest predictions placed its likely landfall close to Gopalpur in Odisha. Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said that 2,98,676 people had been moved to 2,523 relief camps by Thursday evening.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.