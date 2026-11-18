New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the severe cyclonic storm is now moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20. The Met department has informed that the storm is likely to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
The storm was located around 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5.30 am on November 18, the IMD said.
Ashutosh Kulkarni, Rayagada district administration in Odisha, has said that the authorities have identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation and intensified preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20.
Director of the IMD’s regional centre, K Nagarathna said that the cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
“The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places… Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD,” she said.
The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday.
“Since we have an upcoming Cyclone Akvan, which is going to make landfall either on November 19 or 20, with the point of landfall somewhere in Andhra Pradesh, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and given that we are in the southern part of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has been forecast. Accordingly, we have yellow and orange warnings for three days, November 18, 19, and 20, and we have made our preparations accordingly,” he stated.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.