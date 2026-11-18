Cyclone Akvan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, likely to make landfall on November 20; Odisha on alert

IMD Regional Centre Director K Nagarathna said the cyclonic storm is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

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Odisha Cyclone ‘Arnab’ (IANS)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the severe cyclonic storm is now moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20. The Met department has informed that the storm is likely to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

The storm was located around 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5.30 am on November 18, the IMD said.

Ashutosh Kulkarni, Rayagada district administration in Odisha, has said that the authorities have identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation and intensified preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20.

Director of the IMD’s regional centre, K Nagarathna said that the cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places… Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD,” she said.

Here are some of the key updates:

Cyclone Akvan to make landfall on November 20

The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has issued an urgent advisory asking fishermen to suspend all fishing activities

Fishing vessels have been safely anchored at the harbour in Thoothukudi as authorities prepare for the impact of Cyclone Akvan.

The IMD has warned of very high to phenomenal sea conditions along the storm’s projected path

The Odisha district administration has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation ahead of Cyclone Akvan.

Rayagada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said departments have been instructed to carry out preparedness measures, with evacuation plans being made for vulnerable villages.

The Harabhangi and Badanalla dam projects have started releasing water to lower reservoir levels and create capacity to manage excess rainfall.

Authorities in Rayagada are monitoring settlements along rivers that could face flooding due to heavy rainfall, with plans to evacuate people in lower reaches if required.

Odisha identifies 55 landslide-prone villages for possible evacuation

The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for pre-emptive evacuation and stepped up preparedness ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday.

“Since we have an upcoming Cyclone Akvan, which is going to make landfall either on November 19 or 20, with the point of landfall somewhere in Andhra Pradesh, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and given that we are in the southern part of Odisha bordering Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has been forecast. Accordingly, we have yellow and orange warnings for three days, November 18, 19, and 20, and we have made our preparations accordingly,” he stated.