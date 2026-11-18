Cyclone Akvan tracker: Storm to make landfall along Machilipatnam-Puri coast by Nov 20; IMD issues revised alert for Andhra, Odisha

Track Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan live as the IMD issues revised heavy rainfall and 110 kmph wind alerts ahead of its November 20 landfall along the Machilipatnam-Puri coast in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

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Cyclone Akvan trackers: In the morning, IMD forecast that the cyclone would cross land between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around noon on November 20, as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. It altered the forecast in the afternoon, saying the landfall would be between Narsapur and Puri with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph.

It would bring thunderstorms and heavy rain in some districts of southern West Bengal, the weather office said. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, while heavy rain will occur over South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal, it said.

The meteorological office advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast on November 19 and 20 as sea conditions are likely to be rough.

Kolkata would witness thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, with wind speeds between 30 and 40 kmph during the period.

Heavy rain likely in parts of West Bengal this week as Cyclone Akvan shifts course

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast very heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal between November 19 and 21 as severe Cyclone Akvan shifted trajectory and was expected to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Narsapur and Odisha’s Puri.

In the morning, IMD forecast that the cyclone would cross land between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around noon on November 20, as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. It altered the forecast in the afternoon, saying the landfall would be between Narsapur and Puri with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph.

ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଭାବକୁ ମୁକାବିଲା କରିବା ସହ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଆଗୁଆ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସୋରଡ଼ା ବ୍ଲକ୍‌ ରେ ଜରାଜୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଓ ବିପଦସଂକୁଳ ଘରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବିପଦରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ନିରାପଦ ଆଶ୍ରୟସ୍ଥଳୀକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଉଛି। ବାତ୍ୟା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ଓ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଜୀବନର ସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଇ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛି। #CycloneAkvan — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 18, 2026

It would bring thunderstorms and heavy rain in some districts of southern West Bengal, the weather office said. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, while heavy rain will occur over South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal, it said.

Kolkata would witness thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, with wind speeds between 30 and 40 kmph during the period.

(With inputs from agencies)