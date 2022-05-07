New Delhi: A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in view of a cyclone alert next week. The weather office also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Isolated Places Over Andaman and Nicobar, Cyclone Likely

The Met Department said a low-pressure area that has developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. It will then makes its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week. In view of the cyclone warning, the Odisha government has urged for caution and issued a high alert. The Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast.

Cyclone alert: Odisha says NDRF teams on standby; heavy rainfall predicted in Andhra, Bengal