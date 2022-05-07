New Delhi: A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in view of a cyclone alert next week. The weather office also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Isolated Places Over Andaman and Nicobar, Cyclone Likely
The Met Department said a low-pressure area that has developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. It will then makes its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week. In view of the cyclone warning, the Odisha government has urged for caution and issued a high alert. The Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast.
- The exact location of where the cyclone will land have not been forecasted as of now. However, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. “We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
- The low-pressure area is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to reach the coast on May 10. The IMD has predicted that the wind speed of the cyclonic storm will remain at 80-90 kmph in the sea.
- Around 17 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), 20 teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and 175 teams of fire department personnel have been kept on standby in view of the cyclone alert, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said. This apart, the NDRF authorities have been requested to reserve 10 more teams for any emergency.
- The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also been put on high alert to maintain a vigil on the movement of fishermen in the sea.
- Director-General of Fire Services S K Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled.The Odisha government said the energy department and telecom service providers have been asked to take up restoration work immediately if their towers are affected by the possible cyclone.