New Delhi: As cyclone Amphan continued its trajectory towards Odisha and West Bengal, the Odisha government requested the Centre to cancel three ‘Shramik Special’ trains for three days, starting May 18, with its West Bengal counterpart deploying more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the state. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Alert: Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD

Speaking to news agency ANI, PK Jena, the state’s special relief commissioner on the cyclonic storm, said, “Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm.The Chief Secretary has requested Union Cabinet Secretary to consider suspending ‘Shramik Special’ trains from May 18 for three days in the coastal areas.” Also Read - Cyclone Amphan to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by Today Evening, Severe Cyclonic Storm in 24 Hours

“The Chief Minister has held a review meeting with all concerned officials and district administrations. He has advised pre-positioning of the NDRF, fire service teams, alternate drinking water supply, manpower with equipment for road clearance,” he added. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Alert: First Cyclone of Season is Here And These States Are to be Affected

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Amphan.‘

From May 19, it is expected to bring ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in the coastal areas of the two states. The West Bengal government, on its part, has said that the entire state machinery is ‘ready to deal with the situation.’

Also, with Amphan’ set to intensify into into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, four more NDRF teams were deployed in the state, in addition to the two already there. With the deployment of the new NDRF teams, the following districts have a unit each of the disaster relief force deployed there: Sagar Island, Kakdwip, Uluberia, Hasnabad, Arambagh and Digha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), too, has said that for maritime research and rescue operations.

