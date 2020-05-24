New Delhi: With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing protests over non-restoration of water and power supply by people in areas affected by Cyclone Amphan, the state home department today said that power has been restored in several areas of Kolkata, as well as in major areas of Nadia and East Midnapore. Also Read - Please Have Patience, Mamata Urges People as Protests Break Out Across Bengal After Cyclone Amphan

In a series of tweets, Home Department, Government of West Bengal said, “The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) has reported to the government that that major parts of the following areas have been restored power: Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur, Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Road, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Silpara,Lake Town, Jessore Road, Nagerbazar, Rash Behari Connector, BB Chatterjee Road.” Also Read - Cylone Amphan: Bengal Governor Laments 'Lack of Contingency Plan', Welcomes Move to Request Army's Help

It further noted that most water and drainage pumping stations had also been energised. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal's Request, Army Sends 5 Columns For Help in Relief Work

The department further said, “West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) reports that major parts of the following areas have been restored power : Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani.”

“WBSEDCL further reports that power has been restored in major areas of Nadia and East Midnapore. Power has been restored to most of the PHE water supply and hospitals. Most of the irrigation pumping stations are operational now,” it concluded.

Notably, after protests broke out in the state, the Chief Minister had called for patience, further remarking that ‘I can apologise to you, or you can cut my head off.‘ Over 86 people have lost their lives in West Bengal, since the cyclone made its landfall here on Wednesday.

Yesterday, after the state requested for Army’s help, five columns were deployed to assist the civil administration in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did an aerial survey in Kolkata on Friday, has announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 core for the state.