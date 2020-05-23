New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday requested for deployment of the Army for assistance in relief measures, as the death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in the state mounted to 86. Also Read - West Bengal: Cyclone Amphan Damages World's Largest Banyan Tree in Howrah Botanical Garden

In a tweet, the West Bengal Home Department said, "Government of West Bengal mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7 basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services ASAP. Army support has been called for; NDRF and SDRF teams deployed."

Notably, though the cyclone, which made its landfall on Wednesday, struck Odisha as well, it is West Bengal that has borne the brunt of it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did an aerial survey in the two states on Friday, had announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

On a related note, the Odisha government today said that it had already received its share of financial assistance, while adding that it will send a total of 500 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire Services personnel to West Bengal for assisting in relief works there.

Ministry of Home Affairs released Rs 500 crore to Odisha Govt in less than 24 hours of PM Modi ji's announcement in Bhubaneswar for #CycloneAmphan. We thank Prime Minister & MHA for such speed in releasing the fund: Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on its part, said that in addition to 26 teams that are already in West Bengal, ten additional teams are likely to reach Kolkata by tonight.

Ten additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being mobilized to West Bengal on the request of state govt. The teams are likely to reach Kolkata by late night today. Presently, 26 NDRF teams are deployed in cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal: NDRF — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested the ministry of railways to not send any Shramik Special train to the state till May 26 as officials are busy in relief work there.