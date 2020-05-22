New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Friday to take stock of situation there in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan ravaging the state, the Karnataka Congress, while expressing its solidarity with West Bengal, accused the Prime Minister of ‘double standards,’ reminding him that he didn’t visit Karnataka when the state was hit by floods and landslides last year. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Rs 1000 Cr For Immediate Assistance; 'Entire Nation With West Bengal,' Says Modi

It also remarked that PM Modi is undertaking the visit only because West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls next year.

In a tweet today, the party said, "We stand in solidarity with cyclone affected West Bengal but condemn double standards of Narendra Modi. The PM has responded by visiting West Bengal for survey while he never visited Karnataka during floods and landslides."

“Bengal may be having an election next year but people are suffering here as well,” it said further.

We stand in solidarity with cyclone affected WB

We condemn double standards of @narendramodi PM has responded by visiting WB for survey

While he never visited Karnataka during floods & landslides Bengal may be having an election next year but people are suffering here as well — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 22, 2020

Notably, the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 18 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in last year’s general elections, is looking to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which won 23 parliamentary seats, and has been in power in state under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since 2011.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kolkata earlier today and undertook an aerial survey with CM Mamata Banerjee. He is scheduled to go to Odisha, another state which was hit by the cyclone, later today. A total of 72 people have lost their lives in West Bengal.

Last August, PM Modi had come under fire for not visiting Karnataka, where the BJP is in power, even as the state was hit by rains and floods, which prompted the authorities to relocate around seven lakh people to safer locations. A total of nearly 3,000 villages in 22 districts of the state were affected in the tragedy.

Nearly 100 people also lost their lives.

Later, the Centre had released an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore to the state as against a flood damage estimate of over Rs 35,000 crore sent by the government.