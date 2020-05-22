New Delhi: In the aftermath of ‘Amphan’, one of the most devastating cyclones to hit West Bengal and Odisha in decades, the European Union has extended a helping hand towards India and Bangladesh, and initiated a funding of €500,000 for India and €1,100,000 Bangladesh. Also Read - Until we Can Smile Together Again! Shah Rukh Khan Sends Out Prayers to Those Affected by Cyclone Amphan

"The EU is determined to start helping people in need with no further delay and provides initial funding of €500.000 for India and €1.100.000 to support the immediate response in Bangladesh," says Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, European Union.

Earlier today, PM Modi visited West Bengal and Odisha to get an aerial view of the catastrophic destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. He allocated Rs 1000 crore as an advance assistance to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha.

Modi said his thoughts were with the people of these states as the state battled with the effects of a horrific storm. He also assured full assistance to those affected. For West Bengal, he said that the entire nation is in the solidarity with the people of the state and that no stone would be left unturned in helping the affected.

Cyclone Amphan has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.

Windows buckled from the pressure of the storm, cars floated on waterlogged roads, bumping against each other. Parts of air conditioners, tin roofs were seen flying around like missiles.

Buses and taxis crashed against each other, small fishing boats turned turtle and grounded planes shook at the inundated Kolkata airport.

On the other hand, the cyclone has also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.