New Delhi: A day after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan left a trail of devastation in the coastal states of West Bengal and odisha, the NDRF on Thursday said that it will continue to provide services in both the states as long as the services are required in these states.

"The NDRF teams are operational. We will continue to provide services till states (Odisha and West Bengal) require services that are expected to be required for a longer time in West Bengal,"NDRF Chief SN Pradhan said.

He said the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction regarding cyclone Amphan was accurate and all agencies working on the ground are grateful for it. "Damages have been minimized due to the accurate prediction by the IMD," Pradhan added.

On the other hand, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the IMD used the latest technology to give an accurate forecast on cyclone Amphan.

“It has no adverse impact over West Bengal now. Very to very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam especially in western part and in Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh will also receive some rainfall at isolated places,” Mohapatra said.

Pradhan also added that the Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal and Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage and response, earlier today. “Normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha,”he added.

Earlier in the day, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the rescue and relief operations in cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha.

Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha informed that timely and accurate forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and advance deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) facilitated in evacuation of about five lakh people in West Bengal and about two lakh in Odisha.

The NDRF is moving additional teams to West Bengal to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata.