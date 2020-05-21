New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his concerns for the cyclone-struck states Odisha and West Bengal. He said his thoughts were with the people of Odisha as the state battled with the effects of Cyclone ‘Amphan’. Modi also assured full assistance to those affected. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Ravages Kolkata Airport: Flooded Runways, Damaged Structures as Far as Eyes Can See

"My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.

For West Bengal, he said that the entire nation is in the solidarity with the people of the state. "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister then went on to say that the top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. “No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” he added.