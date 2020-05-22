

New Delhi: Two days after Cyclone ‘Amphan’ wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left from Delhi to visit the states to assess the ground situation. As per his schedule, he will first visit West Bengal and then Odisha. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later in the day. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: 'Never Seen a Disaster Like This,' Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 2.5 Lakh ex-Gratia For Kins of Deceased

On Thursday, PM Modi expressed his concerns for the cyclone-struck states. He said his thoughts were with the people of Odisha as the state battled with the effects of Cyclone ‘Amphan’. Modi also assured full assistance to those affected. For West Bengal, he said that the entire nation is in the solidarity with the people of the state and that no stone would be left unturned in helping the affected. Also Read - 'Entire Nation Stands in Solidarity With West Bengal,' PM Modi Prays For Well-being of People in Cyclone-struck State

Notably, Cyclone ‘Amphan’ left 76 people dead eand thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas. The cyclone also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit outside the national capital after coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.