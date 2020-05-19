

Load More

New Delhi: Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of India on Wednesday evening, with the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. Also Read - As Amphan Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, PM Chairs Meet to Review Preparedness | Top 10 Points

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert in Odisha and West Bengal, while heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of Bangladesh from May 19 to May 21. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi Reviews Preparedness With Officials, Assures All Possible Help From Centre

“Amphan is expected to make the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. It will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatia island during the afternoon to evening of May 20, with a maximum wind speed of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during a press briefing. Also Read - As Terrifying Images of Super Cyclone Amphan Emerge, Twitter Prays For Everyone's Safety

Here’s the list of states Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to hit:

West Bengal

Odisha

Puducherry

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Areas where Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to make a severe impact:

In West Bengal,

Kolkata

East Medinipur

West Medinipur

Howrah

Hooghly

In Odisha,

Ganjam

Gajapati

Puri

Jagatsinghpur

Kendrapara

Bhadrak

Balasore

Mayurbhanj

Jajpur

Cuttack

Khurda

Nayagarh

The met department has advised a complete shutdown of shipping and boating activities in the vulnerable parts of West Bengal and Odisha till May 20. Rerouting or shutting down of rail and road traffic is also advised in the areas which the super cyclone is expected to hit.

The super cyclone is currently moving northwards with a speed of 7 kmph and is centred at about 730 km south of Odisha’s Paradip, 890 km south-southwest of West Bengal’s Digha and 1,010 km south-southwest of Bangladesh’s Khepupara.

It is expected to cross between Digha and Hatia in Bangladesh close to the Sundarbans on May 20.

At least 1,000 personnel of state Disaster Rapid Action Force have been deployed in Odisha, 13 teams of NDRF already pre-positioned in West Bengal, four teams en route and four have been kept on standby. Teams of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have also been put on alert for any contingency.