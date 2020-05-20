



Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that 'Super cyclone' Amphan has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm as it approached closer to the coast of Odisha. IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the cyclone is gradually weakening, its impact is unlikely to be very severe in Odisha.

However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rains and high-velocity winds from Tuesday evening, he said.

Further, coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore, including the ecologically fragile Sundarbans, in West Bengal face a serious threat of inundation and significant damage to life and property, officials said.

Notably, ‘Amphan’ will make the landfall between West Bengal’s Digha, some 180 km from Kolkata, and Hatiya island in Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

In view of the imminent threat posed by Cyclone Amphan, a total of 41 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to review the preparedness for the impending cyclone.

Stay tuned to India.com for LIVE updates!