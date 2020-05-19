New Delhi: After IMD said that the super cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to make landfall along the West Bengal coast on Wednesday with very high wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that over 3 lakh people have been evacuated from 3 coastal districts of her state. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Amphan' Will be Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm When it Makes Landfall on May 20, Says NDRF

Addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said that all precautionary measures have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan. Also Read - As Amphan Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, PM Chairs Meet to Review Preparedness | Top 10 Points

She also requested the Indian Railways not bring back the migrant workers to her state for the next two days as part of the precautionary measure. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi Reviews Preparedness With Officials, Assures All Possible Help From Centre

“At least 3 lakh people evacuated from 3 coastal districts of West Bengal and moved to relief shelters,” Banerjee said, adding, “All precautionary measures taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan.”

She asked her state people not to step out till the cyclone subsides. She even asked people not to go even closer to the beach.

“I’m hearing that the strength of the cyclone is massive. Some saying that it is severe than Aila, Bul Bul and other cyclones reported in recent times. One must not step out till the cyclone subsides. Do not go even closer to the beach. All DMs, SPs, CPs have been instructed. We have evacuated people to shelter homes. They have been asked to maintain social distance,” she said.

The IMD said that the cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to make landfall along the West Bengal coast on Wednesday with very high wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph and heavy rains.

The IMD further stated that the districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are expected to be impacted by the cyclone.

The cyclone will also bring heavy rainfall, squally winds and storm surges in the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore in Odisha.

Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them.

As per updates, the cyclone ‘Amphan’ has developed into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the situation arising from the cyclone and assured all possible assistance from the central government.