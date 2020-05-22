New Delhi: After undertaking an an aerial survey of cyclone Amphan-affected areas in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced Rs 1000 crore for ‘immediate assistance’ to the state. He also lauded CM Mamata Banerjee’s efforts in galvanising the state administration and assured people of West Bengal that the entire country stands with them in these testing times. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: As PM Visits Bengal, Karnataka Congress' Reminder to Modi

"I announce an advance assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses. I assure my brothers and sisters of West Bengal that the entire country stands with you in these difficult times", Modi said.

The Prime Minister also informed that the Centre will deploy a team to assess the extent of damage in the state. He said the Centre is working closely with the state government during the crisis to rebuild destroyed and damaged infrastructure and to provide succor to people.

“Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic requires social distancing, whereas battling the cyclone entails moving people to safer places,” Modi said, acknowledging the fact that the presence of a large number of people in relief shelters in the aftermath of the cyclone could defeat attempts at containing the viral disease.

Later, while speaking to reporters over the announcement made by PM Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Prime Minister did not clarify if Rs 1000 Crore will be advance or a package. “He (PM) announced Rs 1000 Crore for the emergency fund but he didn’t clarify whether it’ll be advance or a package. He said he’ll decide later on but he said it may be advance also. I said whatever you will give you decide, we’ll give you details”, news agency ANI quoted Mamata as saying.

On being asked if she is satisfied with PM’s visit today, Mamata asserted that at this hour of crisis, we must work together. “There are so many areas where they can help us, state govt also exists in this country and central govt also exists. We’ve to help people so we’ve started relief work. I told PM that we’ll get Rs 53,000 Cr from central govt regarding food subsidy, social schemes & central schemes wherever our money is there. So I said you try to give some money to us so that we can work in this crisis”, she added.