New Delhi: As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the cyclone Amphan has intensified into a super cyclone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness to face the cyclone.

"Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures, as well as evacuation plans, were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," PM Modi said in a tweet.

During the meeting, PM Modi took full stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

While briefing PM Modi, NDRF director general informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are ready in reserve.

The NDRF further added that its other 24 teams are also on standby in different parts of the country.

The development comes after the IMD said that the cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20.

The review meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to PM Modi PK Sinha and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Earlier in the day, speaking to news agency PTI, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said the force is fully geared with all the equipment and paraphernalia to face the developing situation which the IMD has said will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by this evening and continue to be so for some time.