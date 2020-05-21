New Delhi: Hours after saying that no stone will be left unturned to help those affected by the cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he will visit West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to assess the damage. While undertaking the aerial survey, PM Modi will assess the ground situation. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: 'Never Seen a Disaster Like This,' Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 2.5 Lakh ex-Gratia For Kins of Deceased

The development comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier in the day, urged PM Modi to visit her state in the wake of the cyclone Amphan.

Expressing concern over the damage caused in the states by the severe cyclonic storm Amphan, PM Modi, earlier in the day, said his thoughts are with the people of Odisha and West Bengal at this time.

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In another tweet he had said, “My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest.”

After making landfall, the severe cyclonic storm Amphan killed 72 people in West Bengal and devastated two districts completely with making thousands of people homeless.

The fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. Odisha government officials estimated it has affected around 44.8 lakh people in the state.

“So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts North and South 24 Parganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a press briefing.

She said she will visit the affected areas very soon and added that the restoration work will start soon. “A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cut since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down,” she said.

The Bengal chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Banjerjee, and assured them of all central help.