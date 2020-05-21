New Delhi: Not only has the super cyclone ‘Amphan’ ravaged Kolkata city, it also left the airport in tatters by flooding it and damaging many structures. The visuals from the airport showed only flooded runways as far as the eyes could see. Also Read - Ganga Jal Can End Corona? Here's What BHU Professor And River Engineer Has to Say

It must be noted that operations at the airport had been till 5 AM today.

Further, the video clips from Kolkata city showed trees lying uprooted on the roads. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater.

An under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in the air.

The cyclone had left at least 12 people dead in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said damages due to Cyclone ‘Amphan’ could be worth Rs 1 trillion as the extremely severe cyclone, packing winds of up to 190 kmph, rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal.

After making landfall at 2.30 pm between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 658,000 people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.