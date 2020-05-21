New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and thousands were rendered homeless in West Bengal as cyclone Amphan battered the state along with adjoining Odisha and Bihar at a speed of up to 185 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that now the cyclone has moved north-northeastwards and within the next three hours will weaken into a deep depression resulting in heavy rains in these states. Also Read - Aftermath of Cyclone 'Amphan' in Kolkata: Uprooted Trees, Inundated ATMS, City Plunged in Darkness, Homes Swamped With Rainwater

"Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today. At least 10-12 people have died. Nandigram, Ramnagar….the two districts of North and South 24 Parganas are destroyed," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

After making landfall at 2.30 p.m. between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

In Odisha, intense rainfall was recorded in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.