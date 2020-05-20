New Delhi: Soon after the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ made a landfall at 2:30 PM between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Amphan will reach near Kolkata by Wednesday evening. Also Read - Amphan Updates: How to Track Live on Cyclone, Get Target Locations, Movement Alert

The IMD also stated that strong winds have commenced in coastal West Bengal and the department is getting reports that wind speed could be around 160 kmph. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Updates: Tidal Waves May go 4-6 Metres High as it is New Moon Night | Top Points

Addressing a press conference to update about Amphan, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that more than 5 Lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha. Also Read - Amphan LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds as Landfall Begins in West Bengal, One Dead Due to Cyclone in Bangladesh

He said that based on the experiences during cyclone FANI, all the teams are equipped with tree cutters/pole cutters for post landfall restoration.

As precautionary measure, the NDRF has deployed 20 teams in Odisha; 19 deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby in state, says DG SN Pradhan

The IMD said that the cyclone Amphan is currently entering West Bengal coast near Sunderbans.

“Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha will continue to have damaging impact for 2-3 more hours. After this, Odisha will not have any damaging impact,” IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD said that cyclone Amphan has uprooted trees and flattened houses in Odisha as it triggered heavy rainfall, high-velocity winds while hurtling towards West Bengal coast.