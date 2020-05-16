New Delhi: With cyclone Amphan approaching the east coast of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that with wind speeds reaching up to 55-65 kmph and gusting up to 75 kmph, a cyclone system will be formed over Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Alert: First Cyclone of Season is Here And These States Are to be Affected

In a statement today, IMD Kolkata said, “The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into depression has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th May, 2020 near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1250 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 1330 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).”

“It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by today evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast during 18th to 20th May 2020,” the statement further read.

WML over Southeast BoB concentrated into depression near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by today evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/FOHShVJFWT — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2020

Considering the threat of the cyclone, fishermen have been alerted to not venture into waters off the Andhra coast and Odisha-West Bengal coast from May 18 onwards. Those who are already in the sea, have been advised to return by May 17.

Due to the cyclone, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light-to-moderate-rainfall today, Odisha and West Bengal are likely receive light to moderate rainfall on May 18 with heavy rains and very heavy rainfall on May 19 and May 20.