New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that Cyclone 'Amphan' over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, that is anticipated to hit the Odisha coast, will intensify into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm within the next 6 hours. It will cause heavy rainfall and stormy winds in the coastal areas. The disaster control teams have already reached the coastal areas in Odisha and an evacuation process has begun.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near 12.5°N latitude and 86.4°E longitude, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours," the met department said in a tweet.

VSCS 'AMPHAN'over central parts of South BoB near lat12.5°N and long 86.4°E, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an ESCS in next 06 hours. To cross WB – Bangladesh coasts bet Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in Afternoon/Eveng of 20th May as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/zOdQfcg1iq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2020

A cyclone warning has been hoisted at the Pamban port near Rameswaram, Odisha. At least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in Odisha and seven in West Bengal to clear out the coastal areas in view of the storm approaching.

“The district administration is well prepared in view of cyclone ‘AMPHAN’. NDRF team has also reached. By 19th May, we’ll evacuate all the people who’re in slum area,” said Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ will also cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island around the afternoon of May 20 at a ‘very severe’ intensity.

Other local disaster management teams are also on site and consstantly monitering the situation with the central teams of NDRF and IMD.