New Delhi: A day after the devastating cyclone ‘Amphan’ wreaked havoc across West Bengal, killing at least 72 people, uprooting thousands of trees and destructing properties, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 Lakh to the families of the deceased. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: IMD Gave Accurate Forecast, NDRF to Continue Services in Odisha, West Bengal

“72 people have died in West Bengal so far. I have never seen such a disaster before. I will ask PM to visit the state and see the situation,” CM Banerjee said in a press briefing. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar, Others Extend Prayers For Victims

“I will visit the affected areas very soon. The restoration work will start soon. A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cut since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down,” she said. Also Read - 'Entire Nation Stands in Solidarity With West Bengal,' PM Modi Prays For Well-being of People in Cyclone-struck State

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan told the media that the death toll may rise further as a complete evaluation of the damage done by the cyclone was still being ascertained. A team of the Union Home Ministry will also visit the state.

Earlier this morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Odisha (Naveen Patnaik) and West Bengal and assured them of all central help to deal with the situation arising due to cyclone Amphan.

He said that he was constantly monitoring the situation and NDRF teams are already on the ground to help the people affected by the cyclone.

Soon after making landfall yesterday evening, the fierce cyclonic storm with torrential rains and winds of up to 190 kmph rampaged through the coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal, leaving crops, plantations and infrastructure in shambles.