New Delhi: Landfall process of Cyclone Amphan will commence from the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. Notably, the super cyclone is set to make a landfall in the afternoon or evening. As per reports, the NDRF is keeping a close watch on time and possible speed of the landing of the cyclone. The NDRF teams are also coordinating with local administration for storm surge response. Further, 41 teams have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal to tackle the cyclone and carry out rescue operations.

Top five things to know about the cyclone:

1) About 4.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable area in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm 'Amphan', NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Wednesday.

2) Issuing a video message update, the chief of the the federal contingency force said rescue forces and administration are concerned and geared to tackle a storm surge or tidal waves up to 4-6 metres high as it is a new moon night or ‘amavasya’.

3) As per ground reports received till this morning, rains and winds are being experienced in affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal, Pradhan said.

4) “Super Cyclone Amphan was about 125 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) at 11:30 am. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha, West Bengal & Hatiya Islands, Bangladesh close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from afternoon,” the weather department said.

5) Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed its military to deal with cyclone ‘Amphan’ as the powerful weather system is set to make a landfall, authorities said on Wednesday.