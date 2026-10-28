New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has said that the landfall process of “very severe” cyclonic storm Arnab was continuing along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The department also informed that the storm’s center remained very close to the coastline. The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said.
“The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing,” the Met department said in an official press release. The cyclone was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.
Meanwhile, three people were reported to be stranded at the CWC godowns in Kakinada Anchorage Port due to Cyclone Arnab. The area was flooded after heavy rainwater and seawater entered the premises, while the facility also experienced a complete disruption of power supply.
The situation became critical as the night shift personnel were unable to leave the store premises because floodwaters surrounded the area. The operations team and LPA personnel were also unable to exit the facility, police said.
Very heavy rainfall is lashing the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh. Reports of waterlogging, fallen trees and power supply disruptions have emerged from Visakhapatnam. Schools have been closed, while several trains and flights have been cancelled. IndiGo and Air India have warned of disruptions to flights to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said thousands of people had been moved to safer locations across the state. More than 84,000 people have been evacuated. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
In Odisha, schools in 16 districts have also been closed, and evacuation operations are underway.
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