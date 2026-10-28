Cyclone Arnab: High sea waves lash coastal roads, heavy rainfall hits several Andhra Pradesh districts; Odisha on alert

Andhra Pradesh Police advised people not to venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to stay away from areas inundated by floodwaters. Those trapped in dangerous situations or requiring assistance were advised to contact Dial 112 or the Kakinada Police Control Room.

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Cyclone Arnab (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has said that the landfall process of “very severe” cyclonic storm Arnab was continuing along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The department also informed that the storm’s center remained very close to the coastline. The northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next three hours, it said.

“The centre of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab remains very close to the Andhra Pradesh coastline, and the landfall process is continuing,” the Met department said in an official press release. The cyclone was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

Here are some of the key details:

The fourth round of counting for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency has been completed. A total of 40,811 valid votes and 2,800 invalid votes have been counted so far, taking the total number of votes counted to 43,611.

The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam

The cyclonic storm will have a maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts could reach 150 kmph during the next three hours

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rain struck several places in the Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema districts.

Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari districts reported heavy rainfall and strong winds in their respective districts.

Officials also reported that trees had fallen at some places due to the impact of the cyclone.

In Kakinada district, police rescued four people stranded in floodwaters near Bombay Katta area after heavy rain and seawater inundated the area, said a press release from the district police.

The four people, who had reported for duty in the morning, remained stranded until night after floodwaters completely surrounded the place where they were staying, leaving them with no way to get out.

They informed the police about their situation, following which a rescue operation was launched.

The police safely rescued all four people, helped them board a vehicle and sent them back to their homes.

Meanwhile, three people were reported to be stranded at the CWC godowns in Kakinada Anchorage Port due to Cyclone Arnab. The area was flooded after heavy rainwater and seawater entered the premises, while the facility also experienced a complete disruption of power supply.

The situation became critical as the night shift personnel were unable to leave the store premises because floodwaters surrounded the area. The operations team and LPA personnel were also unable to exit the facility, police said.

Heavy Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

Very heavy rainfall is lashing the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh. Reports of waterlogging, fallen trees and power supply disruptions have emerged from Visakhapatnam. Schools have been closed, while several trains and flights have been cancelled. IndiGo and Air India have warned of disruptions to flights to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said thousands of people had been moved to safer locations across the state. More than 84,000 people have been evacuated. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

In Odisha, schools in 16 districts have also been closed, and evacuation operations are underway.