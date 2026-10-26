Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh on high alert, IMD issues highest warning as cyclone intensifies over Bay of Bengal, landfall tomorrow

Cyclone Arnab: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has renewed its warning on Monday, saying that Cyclone Arnab would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm later in the day before making landfall along the coastal areas.

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Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh on high alert, IMD issues highest warning as cyclone intensifies over Bay Of Bengal, landfall tomorrow | image: ANI

Cyclone Arnab: The weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh are expected to become extreme as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its highest weather warning – a red alert – for extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state for Tuesday, including Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Yanam. Several other coastal districts of the state are on orange and yellow alerts. The IMD on Monday said that Cyclone Arnab, which is hovering over the Bay of Bengal, is going to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours before making landfall along the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Check the forecast and weather warnings here.

Red Alert Issued For Wednesday

The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday in several parts of the state, including Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Guntur. The storm is expected to disrupt people’s normal lives and cause flooding in vulnerable areas.

In a statement on X, IMD said Cyclone Arnab is currently hovering in the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal as a ‘deep depression’. It is very likely to intensify further by the midnight and transform into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Tuesday morning.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross #Andhra_Pradesh & #Yanam coasts between #Bapatla and #Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026,” the IMD warned.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert

The current weather condition is expected to intensify, causing extremely heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu. However, Andhra Pradesh is expected to be the most affected by the Cyclone.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviewed Preparations

Following the weather warnings, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took stock of the situation and instructed officials to take necessary steps to ensure people’s safety.

IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts In Odisha, 225 Fire Teams Deployed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha as Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on the forenoon of October 28, with 225 fire service teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed for preparedness and rescue operations.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible landslides across several districts of Odisha. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity on October 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some districts, while the impact is expected to continue into October 29 before receding substantially from October 30.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, told media that Cyclone Arnab is currently hovering over east-central Bay of Bengal and moving towards west-central Bay of Bengal at a speed of 15 kmph during the previous six hours.

(with ANI inputs)