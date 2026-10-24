Cyclone ‘Arnab’ brewing over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for Kolkata and several coastal districts from Oct 28

A developing system over the Bay of Bengal may strengthen into a cyclone by Monday, October 26. Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and several other districts may see unsettled weather from Wednesday, October 28.

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Cyclone 'Arnab' brewing over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for Kolkata and several coastal districts from Oct 28 (Image: X.com)

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclone in the coming days, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to several parts of West Bengal from Wednesday, October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system is expected to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. Its impact could be felt across south Bengal, including Kolkata and several coastal and western districts. The IMD is monitoring the system as it gains strength over the sea.

Bay of Bengal system may become Cyclone by Monday

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 23. The system is expected to strengthen into a depression on Saturday and a deep depression on Sunday.

It may develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning, October 26. The system is then expected to move west-northwestwards towards the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the following days.

If it develops into a named cyclone, it will be called Cyclone Arnab, according to reports on the IMD forecast. However, the system’s strength and movement may change as it develops.

Heavy rain likely in South Bengal districts

The developing system is expected to change weather conditions across south Bengal from October 28. Several districts may experience heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Kolkata is likely to receive rain and thunderstorms, with winds reaching speeds of around 30 to 40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are among the districts likely to receive heavy rainfall. West Midnapore and Jhargram may also experience heavy rain, while Purulia and Bankura could see heavy showers later in the week.

Some coastal areas may receive rain as early as Tuesday, October 27, before the weather system’s influence spreads further across the region.

Fishermen advised to stay away from Sea

The weather department has warned of rough sea conditions as the system strengthens. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 26, according to recent reports on the IMD advisory.

Winds are expected to strengthen over parts of the Bay of Bengal, creating potentially dangerous conditions for fishing boats and other vessels. People working along the coast have been advised to follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

North Bengal may also receive heavy rain

The weather system could also affect northern parts of West Bengal later in the week. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, while other districts may experience scattered showers and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, slightly above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature on Friday was 32.2 degrees Celsius.