Cyclone Arnab could form in Bay of Bengal; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha likely to be affected

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) rainfall warnings point to extremely heavy to heavy rain along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from October 27 to 29.

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IMD has issued cyclone warning in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Representational image

The India Meteorological Department on Friday stated that a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a low-pressure area. They further said that it is expected to intensify into a cyclone over the coming days, potentially bringing changing weather conditions along India’s eastern coast. The weather man has issued a warning for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

According to the IMD’s post on X on Friday, the system should strengthen step by step: a depression on October 24, a deep depression on October 25, and a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning, October 26. Expected to intensify further, the system is tracking west-northwestward toward the coastal reaches of northern Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southern Odisha.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab Update: Red alert in several states, schools shut as deep depression progresses after landfall

The forecast puts the eastern coastline on watch as meteorologists track the system’s movement and intensity. The IMD has not yet confirmed whether the system will make landfall.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days, the IMD said. In rainfall warnings, the IMD projected extremely heavy to heavy rainfall for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha between October 27 and 29.

Why is the cyclone called ‘Arnab’?

The next cyclone to form in the North Indian Ocean already has a name: Arnab. It comes from the official naming roster and is a Bengali word for ‘ocean.’ Bangladesh suggested it for the regional list kept by the WMO and the IMD.

Last month, another system set off a cyclone watch too, but it never became a cyclonic storm. It still crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast as a deep depression and brought heavy rain. It had strengthened into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on September 23.

How did the system form?

On Thursday, the IMD flagged a cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and said it could turn into a low-pressure area and gain strength. Friday’s bulletin says that low-pressure area has now formed, so the system is positioned to strengthen further.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal likely to witness heavy rain, storm; Here’s how the cyclone was named

October is cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal after the monsoon, and warm sea waters plus the right atmospheric conditions can help systems gain strength. The IMD is still keeping an eye on this one as it moves across the bay. In a few days, we should have a better idea of where it is heading, how strong it gets and what it could mean for the coast.